The Top Alternate Games To Candy Crush

Just 3 short years ago there were around 93 million daily active users all enjoying eliminating rows of sweets. Candy Crush Saga quickly became one of the most successful gaming apps ever created. It was one of the first apps that really took advantage of the freemium model of driving revenue where it would allow users to download and play for free but also offer players the chance to enhance and upgrade their play by making in-play purchases, which has helped the game earn billions in revenue ever since its launch back in 2012. Whilst Candy Crush has appealed to so many players of different ages across all walks of life there are plenty of gaming alternatives out there to choose from.

Doodle Find

There are plenty of addictive little games out their in the market and ‘Doodle Find’ is one of the simplest around. It manages to test your observational skills and has that rare quality of making you play again and again in order to better your last effort. You are given a grid of various sketched items and objects and it’s your job to find and tap each item. As you progress through the game the grid will become more stocked with things to slow you down so you have to make sure that you’re sharp-eyed at all times. You can choose from the default timed mode or simply swap it over to “non-stop” so you can just keep on going and going.

Farm Heroes Saga

If you want to check out other games but aren’t yet willing to venture into gaming territories beyond the simple process of symbol matching then you’ll pleased to know that there are plenty of Candy Crush monikers out there. ‘Farm Heroes Saga’ is another effort from developers King, the guys behind Candy Crush, and so you can expect much of the same but instead of lining up sweets and treats this time around you need to match up colourful crops in order to progress through the various levels.

Dazzle Me

Slot games have become more and more popular in recent times thanks mostly to the smartphone revolution which has enabled gaming operators to shift their focus to the ever expanding mobile gaming market. We couldn’t possibly begin picking out all the highlights from the vast selection but the Dazzle Me slot, for example, is an innovative effort from Net Entertainment that will certainly suit Candy Crush fans. The game itself has an impressive 76-payline structure and it has a potential 96.9% return rate making it a particular attractive prospect to gamers.

Bejewled

There’s more tile-matching fun to be had with PopCap Games’ ‘Bejewled’. It’s much like your typical match 3-in-a-row mobile-based game where you have to line-up and adjacently match various jewels but it’s always jam packed with plenty of fun bonuses and jewel-busting features that keep things interesting as you build up huge scores and then aim to beat them. If you’re in the mood to have a little gamble there are plenty of variations of this game around where you can try your luck and hopefully even pick yourself up a win or two.