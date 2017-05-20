The Top 5 Slots of NetEnt Casinos That Offer the Best Return

NetEnt casinos provide many benefits for people who enjoy a good game. Whether you’re looking to play a fast action style slot or something a bit calmer, NetEnt casinos will have what you want.

Of course, most people, when asked, will admit they want slots that are going to give them some type of return. Most players understand there are limits and you may not always walk away a winner, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take full advantage the best paying slots.

We’ve put together a list of the top 5 slots from NetEnt casinos that offer the best return. You can find even more slots when you check out thecasinodb. Okay, so let’s get rolling here, shall we?

#1: Bob: The Epic Viking Quest for the Sword of Tullemutt Slot.

If that ain’t a mouthful, we don’t know what is. While this is an iconic slot, it’s also one that offers a return of 98%. You read that right … 98%.

This Viking adventure will award you 10 free spins at different times. It also offers a great extra bonus game that provides you the chance to choose between hidden swords for a chance to secure your wins. Now, doesn’t that sound like an awesome slot?

On top of all that, you also enjoy a 7,500 coin jackpot you might snag. All in all, if you’re looking for a NetEnt casinos slot with a great return, this is certainly it.

#2: Blood Suckers Slot.

If you love vampires and everything to do with them, you’re going to love Blood Suckers slot. Not only does this one offer 25 paylines, you get to enjoy an incredible theme, special effects, and backdrop.

You not only get a great return, but when you enjoy 10 free spins, you also get to enjoy the fact that all wins are tripled. Now, talk about a great return at 98% … plus you can also enjoy the Bloody Hammer bonus to win even more coins.

#3: Jack Hammer 2 Slot.

Jack Hammer was a highly popular slot and now its sequel is bringing even more fun, and a higher return, than the original. At 97.1%, you can run along with the storyline where you’re fighting crime and working your way toward the big payday in the Sticky Win feature.

In this round, the reels re-spin, giving you an even greater chance to win big.

#4: Secrets of Atlantis Slot.

When you want a well designed theme slot that’s going to give you a great return, then look no further than the Secrets of Atlantis slot. It’s one of the more popular games, and for good reason.

Not only do you enjoy a 97.1% return, you also get some great bonuses like the Nudge Wild symbol that covers four positions on the reels with the chance to cover the entire reel. You can also enjoy 40 paylines!

#5: Steam Tower Slot.

Some people thought Steam Tower was yesterday’s news, but with a return of 97%, it’s still a highly popular NetEnt casinos slot. When you climb the stairs to rescue the princess, you’ll get 10 Free Spins and when you finish the mission, you can enjoy another bonus with a 7 times multiplier!

Talk about some great paying slots!