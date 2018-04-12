The Best World Cup 2018 Apps To Get You In The Mood

If the World Cup Panini sticker album is out, that means only one thing – it’s getting close enough to be excited about the summer.

World Cup fever is in full flow and with just a few months to go, it’s time to start getting prepared. There are already a ton of apps to download in order to keep up-to-date and build excitement further.

Here are our favourite apps for World Cup 2018. They’re the perfect way to kickstart your very own Russia 2018 campaign…

The Official FIFA App

Naturally, the first place to start is with the official FIFA app. It’ll give you all the latest news, interviews and match reports across all the qualified teams and throughout the World Cup it’ll be the place for exclusive content from the best source.

It’s free to download and covers every team from Croatia to Costa Rica and Switzerland to Saudi Arabia.

BBC Sport

If you’re looking for news on England, then BBC Sport is the app for you. They’ll focus predominantly on the Three Lions but will also cover the rest of the tournament.

You’ll get in-depth coverage of what Gareth Southgate’s men are up to, including all the latest news as well as video analysis and interactive features.

If you’re into more than just football, it’s also the place to go for plenty of other sports too.

Paddy Power

Everyone loves a punt during the World Cup and betting records are broken each and every year. Paddy Power usually has some fantastic offers across the tournament. They’ll also bring you the very best World Cup tips so you’ll have a great chance of winning too!

There are of course plenty more betting apps out there, so it is worth shopping around. However, you won’t really go wrong with this one.

FIFA Mobile

All the World Cup talk will undoubtedly get you wanting to play yourself. FIFA for your mobile is probably the best football video game for your phone and has fantastic graphics that are right up there with console gaming.

It has rave reviews and is free to download. There are in-app purchases if you wish to unlock everything, but it’s great for a quick game on your commute into work.

Fantasy Football App

The FIFA World Cup Fantasy Football app is yet to hit the Google Play store, but as squads are announced the official app, as well as plenty of others, will become available for download.

Fantasy football is huge these days and this World Cup will likely see more players than ever before. With games coming thick and fast, downloading the app will allow you to make transfers on the go and keep your team securing plenty of points and ahead of all your friends