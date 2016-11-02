Search

Superstitions and Bingo

·

Superstitions and Bingo

The fact that bingo players are extremely superstitious and ritualistic is well known. Often, taking the “lucky” seat of a regular bingo player will provoke them into a furious argument. This obsession with getting the “perfect luck” is not restricted just to seating.

75% of bingo players claim to have a lucky charm, from a keychain to parking in a particular spot on a particular day. They choose a particular side of the room to sit, either to the left, right or in front of the caller. Some players, at the risk of seeming creepy, ask the caller to touch their tickets.

A majority of players have a lucky pen which they always use to daub their cards. In the event that this pen slides off the table, they usually stop playing after that particular session. If you happen to see men wearing garish shirts or women sporting gaudy hats, don’t cringe. Favourite “lucky” articles of whacky clothing are totally normal.

A majority of these superstitions are born directly because of chance. They happen to win two or three games with a certain “lucky” article that they happened to wear, which then becomes a ritual.

It is not an abnormal sight to see players go berserk on losing these lucky charms or not being able to find the exact spot they’re looking for. Some bingo players seek out cards with their lucky numbers on it, or conversely will refuse to play a card with a number they deem to be unlucky. Other players might laugh at these superstitions and simply let karma take over, knowing that the dozens of charities they’re supporting while enjoying a fun game of bingo with some friends is the true reward.

Ultimately, the aim of the game of luck is to make wins while having a good time. This is what both the superstitious as well as the skeptics unanimously believe, and we agree!

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest