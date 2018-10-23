Search

Are we Spending too Much Time on our Smartphones?

·

I guess the right answer to that question would be, depends?

Ever since Steve Jobs and Apple launched the very first-generation iPhone few of us knew how very much they would change the face of society and how much we would come to rely on our portable computers.

As software advanced in leaps and bounds and as the available Wi-Fi connections became more reliable so the hardware evolved alongside. Today we have mobile devices that are strong enough to power a satellite as well as keep us up to date with our social media sites and bank balances.

In fact, we have become so reliant on our mobiles to browse, buy goods and services monitor a hundred and one different things as well as source our entertainment whether that is playing at online casinos or watching YouTube to lose our phone is tantamount to a minor disaster.

I love playing online poker and other casino games on my mobile device. I’m very careful that I don’t use real-money to gamble online. I always use casino sites that offer games in demo mode. You can find a list of UK sites here, they all offer the latest slot and casino games in free-play.

For some people however, the need to be constantly checking on their mobiles for the latest update on their social media sites can become overwhelming to such a degree that they actually end up ignoring the person sitting opposite them.

Just take a look when you next go out to eat and see how many people come into the restaurant take off their coats and place their mobile phones by the side of them on the table. It’s almost as if their phone cannot be more than so many inches away from their eyes or hands.

The trend of ignoring someone in favour of a mobile phone is called ‘phubbing’ or ‘phone snubbing’ and is now ranked and rated as one of the most important reasons for a relationship breaking down.

To think that phubbing is up there with money and child issues creating a bad environment to such an extent that two people will break up because of over use of a phone is pretty damming but just like any other addiction, phone snubbing has caused people to feel unloved, uncared for and worthless.

Mobile phone addiction is just like any other addiction such as smoking, drinking or drugs and recognising the symptoms before they take hold can not only save you from having to deal with a greater addiction later on but might, quite possibly, save a relationship that you care about.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest