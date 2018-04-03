Are Smartphones Good at Gamble Games?

The Importance of Smartphones

Some time ago, the online casinos that were made for PC were the competitor of the regular casinos. Now, personal computers lost some points, because the mobile phones are getting smarter everyday. For this reason, gamble game developers like Novomatic made games that are smartphone-friendly.

Short History of Smartphones

With the appearance of the smartphone, many tasks that we used to do on a personal computer shifted to our mobile gadgets. I mean, the personal computer still remains wiser, but for many of us, a smartphone can do what we need. Therefore, many programs that were initially made for PC, are now compatible with our little small devices.

If we do a short history of computers, Bendix G-15 was one of the first computers. The weight for this smart-machine was 450 kg and 1.5m by 1m by 1m. Since then, computers became smaller and smaller. I believe that the actual personal computer will keep their size, and smartphones can’t go any smaller because the screen has to remain at a reasonable size.

Mobile Casino

There are many casino games, like card games, roulette, slots and so on. Since the smartphone has a relatively small screen, playing roulette or baccarat can be a little difficult.

As a result of the small screen, I believe that card games and slots are more suitable for smartphones. Also, if I’ll have to choose between slots and card games, I’ll pick slots. The reason for that is because slots are simpler and easier, when it comes to use the controls. If you are new to the world of slots, you can start by trying out the well known slot game, Book of Ra.

If you start googling about a mobile casino, look for one that is free, doesn’t need registration and extra downloads.

In Brief

As I said before, we are going to use smartphones more and more. Therefore, if you like gambling, an online casino designed for your phone is a good deal. As a result of this, online gamble games can now be taken in your pocket.