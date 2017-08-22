Simba Games Android App Review

Casino games are becoming immensely popular nowadays, and many of the applications being released are taking advantage of this trend. Some of these are half-baked and offer not-the-greatest experience. The Simba Games Mobile App (available only for UK users) however, is not one of these. This app has been released in 2011 and has been constantly updated and upgraded since. The most recent version is a fully licensed one, under the Maltese gaming authority. It brings much needed professionalism to the casino game universe.

The Slot Games

This Android app focuses on the highly popular slot games and offers through over 40 different games on their mobile app (there are over 150 on the desktop site.) New games are added monthly. Some of the most popular slot games include:

South Park

Egyptian Magic

Fruit Shop

Mythic Maiden

Royal Slots

Golden Island

Blood Suckers

Roulette Lounge

All of the prime slot machines have professional interfaces and include great soundtracks and advanced graphics, up to par with the overall mobile gaming industry. The comprehensive offering ensures that each player will find his, or her, preferred style of game.

I personally love the South Park slot game. It is immediately noticeable that the game makers went out of their way to create a mobile slot game with a personality and humor – and Prime Slots provides an excellent platform to make the most of the mobile experience. It features the original soundtrack from the show and has animated South Park characters for its target reels.

Egyptian Magic is a popular classic I keep returning to over and over again, since I prefer the five reel games. This one offers simpler graphics, and my go to if I’m using a slower connection – the South Park game and some others are more demanding on the graphical end.

For each of the games there’s FAQ section detailing the rules.

The Mobile Casino Experience

The Simba Games mobile applications (there’s one for iOS as well) run surprisingly smoothly and provide the ability to play anywhere. The £1,000,000 prize jackpot makes the Simba Casino Games app a top contender when it comes to mobile slots offering.

Another feature that positions this app a step or two above the competition is the live demo mode – it allows you to test out and play any of the games entirely risk-free. This lets you see which of the slot game works best for your betting style, before you start playing for real money. No more will you have to waste money on unfamiliar slot games only to discover that the game you selected is not to your liking.

And now to the good news: You get 100 free spins when you join Simba Games via mobile. Not only that, the average win is around one in three. Simba is pulling all the stops to ensure users are rewarded for their loyalty and understand they are playing a legitimate. They will also reward you with extra free bonuses by email from time to time.

Customer Service and Payment Options

Simba Games stands out with a 24/7 customer service; something often missing from other real money game apps. You can contact customer service by phone, email and live chat from the app or website.

Payments are made through online banking transfers as well as Mastercard, Visa, PaySafe, Skrill, Ukash, Moneybookers, and Neteller. Simba Games system uses a 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption to protect against any unauthorized access to your information. They provide quick cash out within 24-48 hours.

Conclusion

If you are into slot machine gaming and have been looking for a standout mobile app, I think your search is over. Sleek-looking games, fantastic customer service, and swift payments are some of the major selling of the Simba Games Android app. Give a try to the free demo mode, enjoy the bonus spins and most importantly – have fun playing the best slot games out there.