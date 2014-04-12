Search

The Most popular mobile games of 2019

The technological world is expanding with every passing day and with it, the amount of games apps that you can download on your mobile.

Mobile free slots and and social games are just some of the ways in which some people divert their attention, but here are some of the best.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Perhaps the most famous game of all time comes to mobile. Call of Duty: Mobile recreates a first-person shooter in enviable fashion – the left side of the screen moves you around, the right side aims, and the very effective default setting makes the game pull the trigger automatically whenever there’s an enemy in your sights.

Of course, Call of Duty includes the most popular game modes alongside the 100 to 1 Battle Royale, with Domination, Team Deathmatch, and bomb-disarming Search & Destroy modes to truly bring that console experience to mobile.

What the Golf

Imagine a golfing world where balls are in short supply. Well, What the Golf is that world. Instead of the generic golf balls, all sorts of objects will be getting launched towards the flag. A cat, for example, buildings, dozens of bent golf clubs moving simultaneously, a sofa, and all this while exploring an underground laboratory. As a golf ball.

Inventive and innovative courses spring up surprises everywhere, making this a highly-entertaining and exciting game.

The Pinball Wizard

It is what it says on the tin: a pinball wizard. You flick a wizard around levels using wooden flippers at the bottom of each room.

A highly addictive yet enjoyable game, The Pinball Wizard features rooms that are grouped into floors, each of which is a level in a tower you work your way up.

In each tower you’ll need to knock out enemies to yield keys and bonuses before finding the exit door and tapping your weighty wizard through it.

Dread Nautical

Think Titanic, but haunted. Dread Nautical is set on a zombie-infested 1930s cruise liner – which is a quite original detail.

Choosing one of four survivors, you spend action points to move, pick things up, and attack, either melee or ranged depending on what makeshift weapons you’ve managed to filch.

As you explore the ship, which opens up with more runs, you meet and attempt to recruit fellow survivors, whose relationship with your character and likelihood of them helping you is strongly influenced by your conversational choices – so being angry with whomever you see is not necessarily going to swing it for you.

25-in-1 Casino

25-in-1 does what it says on the tin: offers you 25 games in one app, including blackjack, jacks, various types of video poker, roulette, keno, baccarat, and more. So, for those who like all their games in one place, this is for you.

You can even bet on sports games using the app.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest