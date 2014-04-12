Newest Android Casino Games Apps

No wonder online casino games are becoming one of the top entertainment forms nowadays. The biggest advantage of online casino games is the possibility to gamble like in a Las Vegas casino in the comfort of your own home. On top of that, there are various online casino games that offer a different gaming experience. Some online casino games have a higher payout rate than others, so players should be careful when choosing which casino game to play.

The online casino gaming industry is without a doubt the most successful online business with an annual revenue worth billions of dollars. Nowadays, online casino games are optimized to work from any smartphone device no matter which operating system it uses, Android or iOS. Now, all it takes to play a casino game is to download an app and you can visit them here. What follows is a list with some of the latest casino games app that you can download from your app store right now.

Casino Frenzy

This slot is a typical casino game. There is an option to choose the standard casino gaming more or play a video slot. Casino Frenzy offers an exciting gambling experience in the comfort of your own home. The game awards free spin rounds every hour. Using video poker mode, players can compete against other players. However, this game is only for fun and it doesn’t allow playing for real money. This might sound disappointing to high rollers looking for high payouts, but the game is surely very fun to play.

Full House Casino

This slot is an all-in-one spot for all gambling enthusiasts who want to play online casino games. Full House Casino, as the title suggest, is full of different slots and poker games. It offers the most popular casino games, such as Texas Hold’em, blackjack, and roulette. The slot tournaments that this app puts at your disposal makes it possible to compete against other players. Full House Casino offers a whole lot more, and it will satisfy both high rollers and on-the-go entertainment seekers.

GSN Grand Casino

What distinguishes this casino game from all other online casino games available in the app store are the unique casino games it offers. The Video Bingo is a game that you can only find in this app that you can download from the Google Play on your android device. The Video Bingo casino game has 70 levels included and it will take hours to pass them. Anyway, players have lots of fun playing this game. The Google Play store has this game ready for you to download.

Lucky Win Casino

Surely, this is the most popular casino games among players out of all casino games listed here. Players can gain access to different casino slots here. Lucky Win Casino puts at your disposal all the popular casino games, such as blackjack, roulette, and Texas Hold’em. You can expect much more from this game that you can download from the app store.