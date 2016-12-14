Search

New Website Service Matches Gamers with Online Casinos

·

New Website Service Matches Gamers with Online Casinos

Luck.info, a newly launched website, takes a bold new approach in the online gaming market. Their recipe for success involves analyzing their client’s preferences and matching them up to online gaming sites. The result is less trial and error on the part of the gamer and a more fulfilling casino experience all around.

The founder of Luck.info, David Asul, began analyzing pain points in the marketplace after years of being involved in the industry. It was here that a set of criteria was devised to serve as sort of a matchmaker between the online gambler and the casino service. It works on the same premise as one would see in an online dating service. Where they work to connect two like-minded people together, this connects gamers to an appropriate service. The basic operation is simple as clients enter their preferences including which language they would like to use, the games they prefer to play, their budget limitations, preferred payment options, which currencies they accept as deposits and withdrawals and the devices that the gamer tends to play on. Propriety algorithms then analyze the data and look for a match. The results are displayed by how well of a match they are. Visitors are also treated to some basic casino information in the search results such as bonuses, reviews and one-click signup options.

In addition to the matching service, the website also publishes relevant articles in the industry. The information includes casino reviews, helpful guides on specific games of chance, tournament information and information on cutting edge technology in the marketplace. The information piece of the website offers visitors an avenue to become more informed about the games they play, safety and security, banking and how to get in touch with customer service at your casino of choice. The service also publishes a ranked list of gaming sites to consider.

Luck.info maintains an online presence but is based out of Neshar, Israel. The management brings years of experience in the online gaming industry to this new venture and note that the matching service is completely free to gamers. Their focus is on providing a more enjoyable gambling experience to both player and casino.

Understanding that finding an online casino that works for the customer can be a daunting task and the trial-and-error method can lead to high costs for the gamer, Luck.info takes the guesswork out of the equation. By eliminating revenue loss by the gamer and potentially bad reviews of the casino by not meeting the particular needs of the customer, a more cohesive relationship is established. Take a look and try the matching service today at Luck.info.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest