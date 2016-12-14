New Website Service Matches Gamers with Online Casinos

Luck.info, a newly launched website, takes a bold new approach in the online gaming market. Their recipe for success involves analyzing their client’s preferences and matching them up to online gaming sites. The result is less trial and error on the part of the gamer and a more fulfilling casino experience all around.

The founder of Luck.info, David Asul, began analyzing pain points in the marketplace after years of being involved in the industry. It was here that a set of criteria was devised to serve as sort of a matchmaker between the online gambler and the casino service. It works on the same premise as one would see in an online dating service. Where they work to connect two like-minded people together, this connects gamers to an appropriate service. The basic operation is simple as clients enter their preferences including which language they would like to use, the games they prefer to play, their budget limitations, preferred payment options, which currencies they accept as deposits and withdrawals and the devices that the gamer tends to play on. Propriety algorithms then analyze the data and look for a match. The results are displayed by how well of a match they are. Visitors are also treated to some basic casino information in the search results such as bonuses, reviews and one-click signup options.

In addition to the matching service, the website also publishes relevant articles in the industry. The information includes casino reviews, helpful guides on specific games of chance, tournament information and information on cutting edge technology in the marketplace. The information piece of the website offers visitors an avenue to become more informed about the games they play, safety and security, banking and how to get in touch with customer service at your casino of choice. The service also publishes a ranked list of gaming sites to consider.

Luck.info maintains an online presence but is based out of Neshar, Israel. The management brings years of experience in the online gaming industry to this new venture and note that the matching service is completely free to gamers. Their focus is on providing a more enjoyable gambling experience to both player and casino.

Understanding that finding an online casino that works for the customer can be a daunting task and the trial-and-error method can lead to high costs for the gamer, Luck.info takes the guesswork out of the equation. By eliminating revenue loss by the gamer and potentially bad reviews of the casino by not meeting the particular needs of the customer, a more cohesive relationship is established. Take a look and try the matching service today at Luck.info.