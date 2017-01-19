Mobile gambling: anywhere, any time!

Living in a digital age means we all have our gadgets around and, usually, more than one. Every one of them has Internet access meaning that we all have a chance to download favourite app and gamble online on the move. Apps are great; they allow us to stay busy, manage various issues, take care of our diet, health and even learn new languages. This is a great field for online gambling.

Today, hundreds of various online mobile casino apps are available for download. They all have their own benefits and that what it makes it so hard to choose one. This list of mobile casino apps is created to help players out and narrow down their options.

Vegas Paradise casino was created by online gambling veterans who know what players are looking for. They are ready to share their own experience and have designed amazing app to satisfy players’ needs and offer some really attractive bonuses;

Jackpot City casino has its mobile version powered by Microgaming and that means only the highest quality possible. Amazing visuals and live-like sounds guarantee real life casino atmosphere;

One of newest names on the online gambling market is Jackpot Paradise. And still, it managed to attract thousands gamblers due to unlimited free credit games and attractive offers that include free spins and matching bonuses;

Another online casino powered by Microgaming is Gaming club. Here, real money players receive free spins to enjoy only the best betting experience;

Powered by Playtech Bet365 casino app provides players with great selection of best games available. Among most popular games there are: Chinese Kitchen, Fantastic 4, Iron Man and such table games as blackjack, roulette, and many more;

One of the most successful casinos is Royal Vegas, and it also has its own app. Wide range of most popular games, bonuses, outstanding visuals ensure great experience.

All these apps are operating flawlessly on Android and iPhone, and you will have something to do while heading to the office.

Best apps for playing roulette

Roulette is a classic game that attracts millions into gambling world and is available at any decent casino. We simply cannot imagine gambling without playing this game, and here are apps that have roulette game as biggest attraction:

RouletteBetter is designed for serious players who wish to practice and improve their roulette skills;

Roulette Money Maker created exclusively for the Apple iStore and replicates delight of a roulette table. A lot of surprising features are waiting out there for real gamblers to get advantage of;

Another app for iPhone is The Roulettist developed by KamaGames. This app provides realistic virtual gambling experience that will surprise even experienced players.

This list can go on and on as there are lots of reputable and worthy apps you just have to try out.