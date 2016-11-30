More Mobile Fun Than Ever Before

Think back to the pre-mobile days… when gaming was restricted to your Sega or Nintendo console or PC, which meant that you pretty much had to be home in a designated spot to play and the closest you got to any form of “mobile gaming” was a Game Boy. As for casino games, these were reserved for PC’s or actual land based casinos.

In the span of a few short decades technological advancements have superseded many of our wildest imaginations. With the advent of mobile phones, our gaming has evolved from the early days of mobile gaming which involved basic games like Snake and Tetris to the fully fledged, full colour, interactive, all out amazing mobile games we know today thanks to the development of smart phones.

While the use of technology for gaming purposes was often deemed “anti-social” in the past, mobile phones have allowed us to connect socially with people all over the globe as part of online chat groups and through social media apps like snap chat.

We’ve also managed to bring many of the world’s favourite pastimes right to wherever we are. One no longer has to travel long distances to famous casino destinations like Las Vegas, Atlantic City or Monte Carlo to enjoy casino games. Now we can connect to the world’s best mobile casinos from our mobile devices and better yet, play online casino games and even Live Dealer games, against real people, in real time from anywhere in the world…all we need is internet connectivity.

Every day there’s something new to discover right at the our fingertips, and with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality fast becoming the “next big thing” in immersive gaming, our phones are going to be at the forefront of offering one of the most comprehensive, all round gaming experiences available. We can’t wait to see what comes next!