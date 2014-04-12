Search

Live streaming fans and gamers should sit up and take note with these Android phones

As technology expands exponentially, mobile phones are no longer just a contact hub, they can also perform the function of consoles. Smartphones have enabled games to be played on a portable device with gaming smartphones now combining cutting-edge technology and the latest software to enhance your gaming and watching experience at the touch of a fingertip.

Android phones have had to compete against iPhones, but they are being revolutionized in every way possible. The ability to play a video game, slot or casino title, or even stream live sports, have exploded with free live streaming at whichbookie.co.uk and other sites meaning that mobile phones now literally have everything that a phone can possibly offer. But, just which are the best Android phones for gamers and those who enjoy live streaming content?

Razer Phone 2

The original Razer Phone was an impressive bit of kit, but the Razer Phone 2 is something special.

The increased amount of power enables the Razer to support any game, online casino or streaming service on the Android market. Its brighter screen, louder speakers and improved cooling system from the original Razer, makes the 2 a much more celebrated entity, and rightly so.

Though it’s advertised as a gaming phone, features such as an improved water resistance and dual-lens high resolution camera enables the Razer to function as a ‘normal’ smartphone also. That being said, the price tag of £779.99 is not exactly a drop in the ocean.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a gaming smartphone in disguise. Despite not being advertised as one, the Pro certainly performs admirably as a gaming phone with its superb performance and incredible audio thanks to the increasingly popular Dolby Atmos-compatible stereo speakers as well as its no notch and curved edges raising the Pro above its rivals.

The Pro even has an upgraded Gaming Mode which has enhanced the quality of picture and, with an efficient refresh rate and the ability to block notifications and calls whilst playing, you can keep up with the most intense games on the Android market. And, coming in at £504 on eBay, the Pro is certainly cheaper than the Razer Phone 2.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely one to look out for too; with a fast processor and large storage, the Mate is optimized for gaming greatness. Its huge battery ensures a day’s worth of gaming whilst its smooth running makes gaming and gambling simple and efficient.

With Huawei its developer, the Mate functions as a normal smartphone too with features such as its impressive photography still stripping the gaming accessories back to basics if necessary. And, at £389.99, the Mate certainly ranks superbly well amongst its rivals for value for money.

Asus ROG Phone

Asus’ infiltration into the smartphone world has been effective to say the least with their ROG Phone making gamers sit up and take note. With a huge memory, a quick and powerful processor as well as a customised incase cooling system, the ROG lives and breathes gaming.

The ROG comes with a high refresh rate on its six-inch screen also, whilst sensitive AirTrigger sensors go a long way in improving in-game action control. Priced at £539.99, the ROG is a hit on the wallet or purse, but it is worth it.

Honor Play

Though not as powerful as some of the others in this list, the Honor Play is still more than capable of handling the first-rate mobile games available on the Android Market as well as live streaming any interesting event. With Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor with up to 6GB of RAM, the Play packs a punch whilst its special GPU Turbo mode maintains a smooth frame rate under any load, ensuring gaming perfection.

Whilst other phones in this list will set you back an extortionate amount, the Honor Play is available at just £229.99, which for something that entertains 64GB of storage and a dual-lens camera, makes the Play just as good a smartphone as a gaming phone.

