Here’s When Android 8.0 Oreo Is Coming to Your Current Phone

In our age where we need technical help with whatever work we do, we already seem to have indirectly or automatically embraced the latest technical innovations. Android 8.0 Oreo is one of them! So, if you are wondering what this is, it is another Android version that has been recently launched with much more advanced features. We are so aligned and associated with machines and we all love to interact with them just the way we do with fellow humans. Android 8.0 Oreo takes this cue and even tries to bring in some element of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to display cognitive actions just like a living being. So, starting with playing your favourite new online casino games or enjoying some VR games, your life in Android is expected to be more exciting.

Technology has played a major role in shaping human society and our thought processes. From the first supercomputer to the latest smartphones and cognitive machines, technology has led to significant changes in our quality of life. The online games, VR games, online casino games that use the latest Android 8.0 Oreo may be a perfect example. In most cases, premier phone manufacturers can take a certain amount of time to implement the latest Android versions in few of the latest models. As a result, it may take some time when you can reap the benefits of the latest update on your phone.

New online casino games will utilise Android 8.0 Oreo for better gaming experience

Let us have an idea of the different timelines as to when the premier manufacturers will implement Android 8.0 Oreo in their brands. Accordingly, new online casino like Red Spins is expected to revamp their gaming library with more sophisticated games.

Samsung: Samsung has already started implementing Android 8.0 beta for its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus models. It has started from early November and expected that all the models will be updated to the latest version within a span of three months.

LG: The all-new LG v30 model launched in October is already fitted with Android 8.0 Oreo. The company is planning a preview of the version of the other models with few months. The final software built is slated to start in Korea in December.

HTC: The latest flagship phone of HTC has been updated with Android 8.0 Oreo in the unlocked version. For the other models like U11 Life, HTC 10, U Ultra and so on, they are looking to have the sprint version soon.

Sony: Sony is the only company that has already installed Android 8.0 on some of its smartphones. Models, such as Xperia XZ, XZs, and X Performance have already been fitted with the latest version of the Android version.

OnePlus: It is expected that the models of OnePlus will be having Android 8.0 Oreo by the early months of 2018.

Based on the implementations, you will now be able to log into premier online casinos like Red Spins and play the brand new online casino games with advanced features.

