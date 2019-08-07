Your Guide to Different Types of Online Casino Games

One of the biggest advantages of the online casinos over land-based casinos is the sheer variety of games they offer. More than that, it is also possible to play different games at the same time, something impracticable to do at a physical casino. This gives online casinos a benefit and is also the reason why more and more people are turning to gambling websites as a source of making profits.

For a newcomer though, it helps to know what makes a casino special, or instead, everything that is can offer, and should, to make the experience wholesome and entertaining. Before joining an online casino, two essential aspects should be kept in mind. Firstly, pay close attention to all the promotional bonuses that a casino gives out as a welcome offer. Take a look at Betway Casino, where players can get a $1500 bonus and up to 250 free spins, making gambling a lucrative affair from the very start.

The second most important part about online casinos is the diversity of games on offer. While there are individual casinos that focus on just one type of game, it is always better to join a website that gives you more than what you need. Once again, let’s look at our previous example, and you can play blackjack at Betway along with other card games, enjoy slots and even live poker. Opting for a casino with so much means that if at a later stage you want to try something different, you have all the options available to you.

Online Slots

Amongst the most popular games on land or online, slots are the perfect way to gamble without stressing too much about techniques and strategy. Online slots allow players to wager anywhere from one cent to a few dollars per spin, making them ideal for beginners, amateurs, as well as high-rollers. Moreover, theme-based slots are the latest craze and have casinos collaborating with artists and movie houses across the board to make slots that feature singers, films, and characters so that players can relate more to the games.

The Classics

Unknown to many, some of the classic gambling options like bingo and lotteries are often a part of an online casino’s portfolio. In addition to this, companies like Betway also offer sports betting through their websites. More interestingly, it is the revival of bingo and online gaming that is now responsible for the success of many online casinos which goes on to prove that the classics are always in fashion. And people are more than happy to indulge in them as long as casinos continue to offer them.

VR and 3D

There’s been a considerable shift in online casino games over the last decade, especially with the integration of new technology. Although 3D has already entered the market in the form of roulette and even Deal or No Deal, all eyes are on VR and how it has a great future potential for online gambling. Once fully operational, VR will give players the complete visual casino experience, making it pretty much like attending a real land-based casino anywhere in the world.

Card Games

The all-important card games are a vital part of any online casino’s repertoire. Poker and blackjack are two favourites that are universal in their appeal. Online casinos offer their customers various ways to enjoy card games. There is a live option where players are connected to a live dealer, just like in a real-life situation. Moreover, many casinos also have playrooms where customers can play with other players sitting across the world, making the entire exercise a whole lot more friendly and exciting