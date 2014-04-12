Gambling Apps Offer Punters the Ultimate Betting Convenience

A bet anything more than a couple of decades ago meant one thing, a trip to your local betting shop to put it on. For some people this was a car or bus ride while the lucky few that lived close enough to a betting shop could walk there and back.

That is in stark contrast to how punters have it now, and a sign of just how much the betting industry has changed, all thanks to technology.

Right now, punters don’t even have to move from where they are sat, only to take their phone out of their pocket, and they can bet.

There is the possibility of this becoming even easier in the future too, with voice activated software the next possible step for betting apps.

Gambling Apps and Convenience Betting

In the various parts of our lives, many of us have apps on our phone to help with those. Whether it is a grocery shopping app, one for listening to music or a gaming app, people have them on their devices.

Gambling apps are hugely popular too, and offer a quick and easy way to place bets on the go. Developers take good care of these apps, knowing just how popular and important they are.

Just like grocery apps allow you to shop at speed, gambling apps allow you to quickly place bets through your chosen bookmaker.

They give punters the ultimate when it comes to convenience. You don’t have to go out of your way to find betting, it will always be with you.

When internet betting came about, that was seen as the ultimate convenience, but mobile betting through an app has blown that away.

Internet betting on a computer requires you to be at home sat on the computer, using a mobile betting app allows you to be anywhere.

The Power of a Mobile Betting App

The most popular mobile bookmakers offer their customers betting apps that are more than just that. These are the complete controls to your account, allowing you to do anything with it.

This includes making a payment to add funds to the account, updating your details, withdrawing money and of course betting through it.

A new account can be opened via the app, customer services can be contacted and anything else that needs doing, both before and during your time betting.

With this all available at the touch of the screen on your mobile phone, not only is there no need for a computer to log into your account, but why would you want to do that?

A good mobile betting app takes away the need for anything else, becoming the only tool a punter has to have on their side.

The Future of Mobile Betting

This is only set to grow further and we could see one specific way that it improves, and offers and even better service to punters. This is with the addition of voice technology, something that is being used more often.

What would be fantastic for those who like voice technology is a mobile betting app that places bets for you based on what you say to the app. If bets are not available, then it may mean that we can start with the software relaying odds to you when asked.

With home-help hardware such as Alexa being more commonly used, many people are aware of this kind of technology, and feel comfortable using it.

This hasn’t been used in betting just yet, but it would be the next logical step if someone can develop it as part of a mobile betting app.