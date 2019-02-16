Search

Have Fun with the Greatest Slot Game Heroes

From colourful animations to exciting bonus rounds, there’s lots to love about online slot games today. But if we were asked what makes them so much better than the early slot machines gamblers used to spin, we’d have to say the heroes. Nothing beats having a friendly hero alongside the reels as you spin, someone to help you to have more fun and win better cash prizes.

Finn must be one of our favourite heroes right now. This charming leprechaun was first introduced to slot players in 2017, with the release of NetEnt’s Finn and the Swirly Spin. He’s become known for his generosity. He’s happy to take a break for playing on his flute to hand out random bonus features as you play. These include Magic Transforms, which make symbols on the reels transform into high-paying ones for bigger rewards.

Other popular slot game heroes include The Genie from the Playtech slot Wild Wishes and Gonzo from NetEnt’s famous Gonzo’s Quest. You can find out more about them below. And if that gets you excited to play some slots for yourself, head on over to bgo.com. This online casino boasts almost 800 of the latest and greatest online slot games ready to play on desktop or mobile. Have fun, and we wish you the best of luck!

