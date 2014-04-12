What to Expect from Call of Duty: Mobile

In July 2019, Tencent Games released the beta version of Call of Duty: Mobile in select countries. This, therefore, means that there are some players out there who have already tried and tested the new Android game. However, for the majority of Android gamers, they are still waiting for their chance to enjoy the highly-rated Call of Duty video game on their mobile devices. For those who find themselves in this category, as you await the release of the game across all countries (which is set to happen later on this year), we just want to take this opportunity to share with you what you can expect. Please note that you can check this website to know when the new Call of Duty: Mobile will be released for your country.

Platforms

Tencent Games working with Activision have announced that when Call of Duty: Mobile is released, it will be accessible on devices running on the Android and iOS operating system. Effectively, this means that many gamers will be able to play the game as these two platforms are the most popular across the world. For those whose mobile devices run on the Windows operating system, they will have to wait before they can access Call of Duty: Mobile. It’s our hope however that the game will be optimized for mobile devices running on the Windows operating system as soon as possible to cater to the needs of all players.

Game Modes

Taking a cue from the beta version which was released last month (July 2019), we can state that Call of Duty: Mobile is going to be available in the multiplayer mode only. This, therefore, gives players the opportunity to play the game with their friends and family. Nothing beats playing a game with and against other human players hence on this front we can give Tencent Games a thumbs up for a job well done. It will be great however in the future if the game is also upgraded to include a single-player mode.

How to Get the Game

Just like Call of Duty for desktop, Tencent Games has announced that Call of Duty: Mobile is going to be a free game. This means that players will need not to purchase the game but can simply download it as a free game on the Play Store and App Store. Making it a free game is great as it ensures that all players regardless of their financial standing can enjoy the game. Of course, during the game itself, players will be able to make some in-game purchases.

Gameplay

When it comes to gameplay, players ought to know that there isn’t much difference between the desktop version and the mobile version. Both games are first-person shooter games in which the player’s main objective is to firstly survive, secondly, protect his team and thirdly defeat the enemy. While the desktop version starts at the advent of World War II, the mobile version is set in modern times.