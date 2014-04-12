Check Out These Almost Forgotten Android Q Features

We’re heading into the final week before Google releases Android Q, the tenth major release of its all-conquering mobile platform. Plenty is already known about Q because it has been in preview for months, but there are still some mysteries surrounding Android 10.0. For example, we don’t know what the version will be called, while there are also new features to discuss.

What we do know about Android Q is it will provide a boost in device performance. Smartphones running the new version will have better navigation speed and allow for faster app transitions and browsing.

However, there are some significant features that have not yet been widely discussed. These features are important and could even change how we use smartphones in the future.



Image credit: thenextweb.com

Bubbles

Bubbles is a feature Google announced back months ago and has remained quiet about since. Unfortunately, while it was originally presented as a front-facing Android Q feature, Google subsequently decided to make it only available to developers. Still, it will at least launch to dev’s with Android Q.

This essentially means that developers will play with Bubbles through the release cycle of Android Q. End users are unlikely to see the feature until the release of Android R in 2020. It’s arguably understandable why Google put the brakes on the full release of Bubble, simply because the feature is a true game changer.

Similar to Facebook Chat Heads, Bubbles allows applications to be dissected into small bubbles that float on the device screen and can be moved anywhere. Those individual app elements can then be accessed. For example, an app like WhatsApp would have bubbles that would allow users to jump into individual conversations, contacts, or settings directly from the home screen and in one step.

Indeed, messaging applications are the most obvious use of Bubbles, but the feature works across applications of all kinds. For example, it could be a powerful tool to complement a note-taking app, and also an email client. Google bills Bubbles as a truly game-changing feature that will transform multi-tasking on mobile devices.

Focus Mode

Next up is Focus Mode, which has been kept under wraps since Google announced it back at its I/O conference in May. While Android Q will land on stock devices next week, Focus Mode is not expected to be rolled out until later in the fall.

With Focus Mode, Google wants to give Android users an improved way of removing distractions on their devices. Users can toggle the feature through Quick Settings and basically take control over what information your phone presents to you.

For example, you won’t receive any notifications from applications that you have chosen for Focus Mode. These apps will also be greyed out on the home screen and app tray, so you won’t be able to access them.

Importantly, while Google is selling Focus Mode as an Android Q feature, the company will also make it available for devices running Android Pie.