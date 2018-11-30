The Best Casino Games for Android

Where it used to be that you needed to visit a casino in person to get your fill of the hottest and most popular games, these days, thanks to technology, you can enjoy that same casino action any time and from any place. As long as you’ve got a mobile device, you’ll be able to enjoy casino games either through your web browser on your phone or by downloading the site’s companion app. You don’t have to worry about the “casino hours” as the online casinos are always open and ready to provide you with entertainment.

So, what are the best casino games that you could be enjoying on your Android device? Here’s a list of some of the most popular games that you could check out and test your luck with. Keep in mind if you’re unsure how to play any of these games, it’s always a good idea to see if there is a tutorial included on the site or a practice mode. If not, then you can always do your own research outside of the online casino.

Online Slot Machines

When you think about the absolute most popular game to play in a casino, slot machines are likely to come to mind. These machines always tend to draw a crowd thanks to the ease of use, their fun graphics and sound, the fact that you can bet different amounts of money (whatever you are comfortable with), and the sheer enjoyment they offer. There is no skill required, no prior knowledge needed, you can just deposit your coins and start playing.

The online experience is really no different as you get all those same amazing features but in an online setting. What this also means is that you typically have many more machines to choose from. It’s quite common for an online casino to feature hundreds of different slot machines, each with their own unique theme. Not only that but in an online environment, the slot games are always being updated with new “machines” being added.

All you have to do is take a look at the well-known Stakers online casino that has created quite the name for itself due to the no deposit bonus. Stakers features more than a thousand different no-deposit slot machines to check out. Each slot machine has been tested for customer user-friendliness, which means anyone from a novice to a pro can enjoy these games. There is a wide selection of today’s hottest, most trending, and high-tech slots, as well as those more traditional ones that people still love.

Roulette

Another extremely popular game you’ll find on online casinos is roulette, and not just one standard type of roulette but various versions. You can take part in French Roulette, Deutsches Roulette, Dealer Roulette, and even live roulette where you will be playing with other players in real-time. The idea is that you get that same excitement that you would if you were in an actual casino sitting at a table with other players.

A great way to really extend the amount of roulette you can play is to look for online casinos that offer welcome or sign-up bonuses. Some may match your deposit or provide you with a certain amount, whereas other casinos may award you free spins. The idea is that you can then stretch your money and get more playtime out of it.

While roulette is certainly a popular game, it doesn’t mean that everyone playing is an expert. It can be well worth your time to brush up on your knowledge of the game and check out a quick guide on how to play.

Blackjack

Then we have the game of blackjack, which is sometimes referred to as the game of “Twenty-One” since the goal is to have your cards total as close to 21 as possible without going over. In this game, you are always pitted against the dealer, but with that said there are different versions of the game as well. These versions help to make things a bit more exciting and give you a chance to really test your skills and knowledge.

For the most exciting and realistic feel, look for live blackjack games so that you will be playing in real-time with other players. This will give you as close to the feeling and experience you would get in the actual casino.

Poker

One would be remiss to mention the top casino games to play on your mobile device without also mentioning the classic game of poker. Poker is one of those games that takes a whole lot of skill, practice, and knowledge to master but the process of mastering it is one that is incredibly fun and exciting. In an online environment, you can have a quick hand or two of poker, or you can sit back and relax and really dig in playing game after game.

Poker is also known for its different versions and styles, so it’s a game you truly can’t tire of. Some of the more popular variants include Texas Hold ‘Em, community cards, five-card draw, seven-card stud, Omaha, high/low Chicago, and more. With these online casinos, you can basically test them all out and see which one speaks to you the most.

Baccarat

Finally, we have baccarat, which is another classic game you’ll find at any brick and mortar casino. This is actually one of the most, if not the most popular game found in casinos. Online casinos have also made sure to offer this popular option, as it’s another one that is great for just a quick game or a longer period of play time. This one originated in France and Italy and tends to hold an aura of classiness and even mystery. Again, it’s a game you can always brush up on your knowledge of before you give it a shot.

You Can’t Go Wrong with Any of Them

No matter which of these online games you decide to play, one thing is for sure, and that is the fact you can’t go wrong with any of them from a sheer entertainment and fun standpoint.