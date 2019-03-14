6 Ways to Take Care of Your Smartphone

Smartphones have become a necessary component of our everyday lives. We use them to stay connected to friends and family members. Maintaining the life of your phone will prevent you from upgrading to a new one every year. If your smartphone is important to you, it’s time to take proper care of it. Sometimes reading a review of Borgata can save you from draining your phone’s battery with online casino. Here are some other ways to improve the life of your smartphone.

Buy a Rugged Case

One of the best ways to take care of your smartphone is to invest in a rugged case. This can prevent your phone from becoming prone to dents and scratches.

A rugged phone case maintains your phone’s appearances and protects it from internal damage in the event that you drop it. A rugged case is a minimalist case that provides a simple design and sturdy protection, no matter what kind of phone you own.

Keep it in Safe Place

It’s important to keep your smartphone in a safe place when it’s not in use. This will prevent your phone from getting dropped or stepped on. Recommended places for your phone include a bookshelf, cabinet, or desk. Choose a designated spot that’s located next to an electrical outlet so that you can re-charge it on a regular basis.

Keep Your Phone Dry

If you ever dropped your phone in the sink or toilet, you’re probably aware that phones and water don’t mix well. Avoid situations that can cause this incident to happen. For example, keep your smartphone out of your bathroom. It may be tempting to tweet on the toilet but it’s not a good idea.

Don’t use your smartphone when it’s raining outside. Keep food and drinks away from your phone at all times. That text can wait until you’re finished eating. Avoid using your phone near open water such as the ocean or lake. If you need to bring your phone with you, keep it in a Ziploc bag so it stays dry.

Keep Your Phone Cool

Not only should your phone stay dry, but it should also stay cool. It’s imperative to keep your phone at a cool temperature because high temperatures can cause your lithium-ion battery to melt. An overheated battery can lead to other problems with your phone.

Keep your phone in at room temperature and keep it away from your other electronic gadgets. Keep your laptop, smartphone, and tablet away from each other so they can effectively cool down.

Bring Your Phone With You

Bring your phone with you wherever you go. Never leave your home without it. Avoid giving your phone to other people since accidents and other emergencies can occur.

Make sure you leave your phone with a responsible adult if it’s necessary.

Improve Your Battery Memory

Smartphones contain lithium-ion batteries that require additional care. To improve your battery life, maintain that battery life at 50%.

Charging it to 100% could cause damage to your smartphone’s battery. But letting it go below 50% isn’t any better for your phone.

Picture credit: pixabay.com