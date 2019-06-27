The 10 Best Android Apps For Travelling

It’s easy to get excited about a holiday; it’s a well-deserved break away that allows you to relax and enjoy yourself. But it can actually be quite stressful planning a trip away and even when you’re there you may find yourself lost, confused and needing help.

Luckily for you, we’re in the age of smartphones where mobile apps are available to help you with everything. Bored? There’s an Android app for that. Lost? There’s an app. Hungry? Guess what, there’s an app for that too! So, if you’re heading away and need a little help, take a look at the 10 best Android travel apps you need to install for your holiday.

1. Airbnb

Airbnb is an online market which allows people to rent out their rooms, flats or houses to travellers. The app, which can be found on the Google Play Store, is available in most cities, allowing you to find a resting spot for the duration of your holiday, whether it’s one week, two or more and often it’s cheaper than local hotels!

2. Google Translate

You’ve probably already used Google Translate, but the mobile app should be your go-to whenever you’re in a foreign city. While it’s a good idea to try and learn a little of the country’s dialect beforehand, the app will help you interact with locals and translate anything you can’t quite understand, whether that’s a restaurant menu, a sign or something else.

3. Casumo Casino

Oh, no. Your flight has been delayed, your train’s suspended or you’re stuck in traffic. It’s happened to the best of us and it can be frustrating and boring. Luckily for you, the Casumo Casino mobile app can help alleviate your boredom by providing you with dozens of casino games, each with their own unique themes and gameplay mechanics.

4. Pawshake

Have you got a four-legged friend that you’re leaving behind for the holiday and don’t have any friends to care for it while you’re gone? Well, Pawshake lets you find a trusted dog or cat sitter to take care of your pet while you’re soaking up the sun somewhere else. What’s more, the sitter can regularly message you to provide you with regular updates and photos!

5. Uber

Uber is one of the biggest travel apps in the world, allowing you to book a car journey anywhere. Booking through Uber means you don’t have to worry about speaking the same language or tipping as it’s all handled through the mobile app. In addition, the app allows you to select a car size which is perfect for large families or groups, and you can even split the fare with friends!

6. Citymapper

Citymapper is an app that helps users plan journeys by integrating all forms of public transportation in its service. This means it’ll show you local bus and train routes as well as Uber or taxi rides. The app currently operates in over 30 different cities and even displays the estimated journey time and price for each route. You can find Citymapper in both the Apple App and Google Play Stores.

7. Time Out

If you’re visiting a brand new city, the Time Out app can help you find upcoming and current events as well as places to visit including bars, restaurants and shops. The app, which covers numerous cities, is incredibly helpful in finding activities too, ensuring that you’ll never be bored when on holiday.

8. AccuWeather

The weather can be incredibly unreliable so whether you’re planning a day-trip around the city or a visit to a nearby beach, it’s a good idea to download the AccuWeather app. Not only is it available in over 100 languages, but the app also provides you with minute-by-minute forecasts so you can make sure you avoid the rain.

9. Booking.com

Some people dislike the idea of renting someone’s flat or spare room through Airbnb. If so, Booking.com is the app for you. It allows you to find hotels and hostels to stay at during your holiday and can even help you land cheap flights, car rentals and airport transportation! What more could you want?

10. Google Maps

Long gone are the days of unfolding a giant and cumbersome city map, it’s now all available on your phone! Google Maps is probably one of the most used services across the internet and for good reason. The app has mapped out most countries, making it available in most cities and allowing you to plan travel routes. What’s more, the app lists local bars and restaurants and even displays reviews!